An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on September 15.

The gunfight which began during a cordon and search operation initiated by the security forces comes just days ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

A search operation was launched based on information about the possibility of terrorists being present in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, police and Army personnel launched a joint search operation in the Pathanateer area on Saturday evening, according to a security official. Two to three terrorists are hiding in the forest area of Mendhar.

During the operation, the search team came under fire from suspected terrorists hiding in the area, leading to a gunfight.

Intermittent exchanges of gunfire between the two sides continue, the official said, noting that reinforcements have been dispatched to the location.

On Saturday, two Indian Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. In a separate operation in Baramulla, security forces killed three terrorists.