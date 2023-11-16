A fierce encounter erupted on November 16 between security forces and terrorists in the Samnoo Nehama area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. As the operation unfolded, two terrorists were cornered in the intense exchange of gunfire.

The Kashmir Zone Police reported that the encounter commenced in the Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam, marking another chapter in the ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region.

This incident follows a similar encounter in October, where security forces successfully neutralized two terrorists in Kulgam. The police had identified the slain militants as having links to Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned terrorist organization operating in the region.

Coincidentally, around the same timeframe, two Army personnel sustained injuries in a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district. Subsequently, a cordon and search operation was launched, spanning several days, aimed at locating and eliminating any potential threats posed by terrorists.