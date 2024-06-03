An encounter between terrorists and security forces erupted in the Nihama area of Pulwama district on Monday morning. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police stated, "Encounter has started at Nihama area of District Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow".

Earlier in the day, a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores was discovered during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara. Chinar Corps detailed the event in a post on X, stating, "Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today.

During the search, a terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered."

This discovery comes shortly after a successful operation in Kulgam, where the Indian Army eliminated three terrorists.

"A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem," Chinar Corps posted on X.

The security forces continue their efforts to dismantle the terror infrastructure in the region.