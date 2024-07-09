An intense encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Goli Gadi forest of Doda district on Tuesday. The gunfight began when security forces launched a cordon and search operation, prompting the terrorists to open fire on the joint team.

According to initial reports, there have been no casualties or collateral damage in the ongoing exchange of fire. Security forces believe that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.

This encounter follows a tragic incident just a day earlier, where five Indian Army personnel were killed, and several others injured, after heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area of the Kathua district in the Jammu region.

The security situation remains tense as the operation in Doda continues, with forces working to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of the region's residents. Further updates are expected as the operation progresses.