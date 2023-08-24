In a statement that has sparked controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on August 24 emphasized the need for police "encounters" to ensure the safety of women in West Bengal. Adhikari further asserted that only a leader akin to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could restore law and order in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to safeguard women and children. He specifically highlighted the challenges faced by young female students who are yet to complete their college education, denouncing the state's current law and order situation as dire. "West Bengal has become a hotbed of killers, and only one like UP CM Yogi Adityanath can control the situation," Adhikari remarked.

Adhikari went on to say, "If required, these criminals should be encountered. These criminals don't have any right to live with humans."

Responding to Adhikari's comments, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Roy criticized his stance, asserting that the path of law should be followed to ensure justice for victims of crimes, particularly sexual offenses. Roy expressed concerns over the "encounter" system and questioned whether such a practice was reminiscent of the Taliban's rule.

The Trinamool Congress deemed Adhikari's remarks as grounds for filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the BJP leader for advocating violent methods. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar stressed that individuals holding public office must operate within the confines of the constitution and adhere to legal principles. He highlighted that even in high-profile cases like the Nirbhaya case, the due process of law was followed, underscoring the significance of the judicial system.

Majumdar criticized Adhikari's alignment with the encounter approach, citing instances of such methods under Yogi Adityanath's administration in Uttar Pradesh. He argued that encounters and bulldozer tactics conflict with democratic values and human rights, potentially fostering fear and undermining democratic traditions within society.