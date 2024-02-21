India mourns the loss of legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani, who, at the age of 91, bid farewell to a career that spanned over six decades. Sayani, renowned for hosting the iconic show 'Geetmala,' passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night, leading his family to rush him to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Ameen Sayani's indomitable legacy lies in his groundbreaking program 'Geetmala,' a cultural phenomenon that resonated across households in India. His warm and distinctive greeting, "Behno aur Bhaiyo" (sisters and brothers), became synonymous with his name, endearing him to millions of listeners nationwide.

Recognized as a pioneer of radio in India, Sayani played a crucial role in popularizing radio listening, captivating audiences with his knowledge, wit, and engaging presentation style. His contributions have left an enduring mark on the Indian broadcasting landscape.

Beyond the airwaves, Ameen Sayani made his presence felt in the silver screen, venturing into acting and often portraying the role of an announcer in various films. His iconic status in Indian media extended beyond radio, showcasing his versatility and influence.

Throughout his remarkable career, spanning over 60 years, Ameen Sayani produced and presented over 54,000 radio programs. His voice also found its way into more than 19,000 advertisements and jingles, a testament to his enduring appeal.

Ameen Sayani's departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who cherished his voice and contributions, marking the end of an era in Indian broadcasting.