Subhash Yadav, a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation related to alleged illegal sand mining. The arrest was made late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following extensive raids carried out by ED officials at various locations in Bihar's Patna.

Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and subsequently sent to Judicial Custody. The arrest came after questioning by ED officials who conducted searches at Subhash's residence in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday morning. Simultaneous raids were also conducted at his other residential premises in Patna.

ED officials disclosed that the searches on March 9, at six locations in Patna linked to Subhash Yadav including those of his close associates, resulted in the seizure of cash exceeding 2.30 crores and incriminating documents. Subhash identified as a prominent figure in illegal sand mining in Bihar and the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd was taken into custody late on March 9.

The money laundering case has its origins in several First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Bihar Police. Subhash Yadav, an unsuccessful contender in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand is frequently seen alongside Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and other family members.

This isn't Subhash's first encounter with investigative agencies. Two years ago the ED had raided his premises and earlier the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at Subhash's locations in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018.

In a parallel development in this case, syndicate member Radha Charan Sah, his son, and the directors of BSPL were previously arrested by the ED under PMLA. The investigation initiated by the ED based on 19 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police, reveals a complex web involving Broadson Commodities Private Limited and others.

In February, the Directorate of Enforcement provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 26.19 Crore acquired by Radha Charan Sah, MLC, Bihar Legislative Council, in connection with the money laundering case against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd.