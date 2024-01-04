Amidst a tense political atmosphere, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been gripped by concerns over the potential arrest of their leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP leader Atishi, along with other party ministers, has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest Kejriwal on January 4, 2024.

Taking to the X handle, Atishi wrote, "News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely."

News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 3, 2024

This development follows Kejriwal's decision to skip the third summons issued by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case tied to the Delhi Excise Policy.



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The AAP has been vocal about its suspicions, suggesting that the timing of the summons and the potential arrest are politically motivated, especially considering the proximity to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has also questioned the legality of the summons, with Kejriwal himself labelling the notice as "illegal" and expressing his readiness to cooperate with the investigation while challenging its timing and intent.

Security measures have been heightened around Kejriwal's residence, and AAP leaders have begun gathering at the party headquarters in anticipation of the events to unfold.

The situation remains charged with speculation and assertions from both the AAP and opposition parties, as the political drama in the national capital unfolds.