The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Supreme Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be designated as a co-accused in the ongoing money laundering investigation related to the Delhi excise policy case. This development comes against the backdrop of a broader legal context involving allegations of financial irregularities and illegal practices in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

The Delhi excise policy case has been under scrutiny for some time, surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED is set for its final hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday. The court granted him interim bail until June 1, with a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta scheduled to preside over the proceedings.

The legal turmoil for Kejriwal began on March 21 when he was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-defunct excise policy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his views on the bail, calling it a "special treatment" and emphasizing that the judgment was not routine. The interim bail was granted due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election, overriding ED's objections that campaigning was not a constitutional right. This temporary reprieve allowed Kejriwal to be released before Delhi's voting day on May 25. However, he is required to surrender on June 2 and will return to custody on June 4, coinciding with the day of counting and results.

Adding to Kejriwal's challenges, recent developments have seen Swati Maliwal allegedly assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence, further complicating matters for the AAP leader and his administration.