The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has initiated raids at over a dozen locations in Rajasthan, linked to an alleged illegal mining case. The searches are currently underway in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Nagaur, focusing on the mining sector's irregularities in the state.

Sources indicate that the ED conducted these raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This move comes a month after the newly established BJP government in Rajasthan launched an extensive drive against illegal mining activities. The government employed surveys using drones in necessary areas to curb the sources of such illicit activities.

Notably, Bhilwara district has reported the highest number of 75 illegal mining cases, prompting revenue authorities to take immediate action. Rajasthan is rich in minerals, boasting 81 varieties, out of which 57 are commercially exploited. The state holds the highest number of mining leases in the country. To combat unlicensed and illegal mining, the government has been utilizing remote sensing data and a geographic information system.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, last year in March, the Rajasthan Police conducted a statewide crackdown, filing 813 cases and arresting 330 individuals involved in illegal mining. The campaign resulted in the seizure of 900 vehicles and 7,472 tons of illegally mined minerals.