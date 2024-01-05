A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) faced a violent attack on January 5 in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, while conducting raids at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Shah Jahan Sheikh. The incident occurred during an ongoing investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam that has gripped the state for months.

As the ED team approached Sheikh's residence, over 200 locals swarmed around, creating a hostile environment for the officials and the central armed paramilitary forces accompanying them. The mob not only surrounded the team but also went on to vandalize government vehicles used by the officials. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries in the attack.

The raids were part of the ED's continued efforts to unearth the details of a ration distribution scam that has plagued West Bengal. The probe agency had earlier revealed that nearly 30% of the Public Distribution System (PDS) ration, meant for beneficiaries, was being diverted to the open market.

The modus operandi involved rice millers opening fake bank accounts of farmers in collusion with certain individuals and cooperative societies, thereby pocketing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) meant for paddy growers. The Enforcement Directorate, in a statement, disclosed that several rice millers across the state had been involved in such practices for years.

In a significant breakthrough, the agency had arrested Bakibur Rahaman, a key player in the scam, on October 14 last year. Multiple searches conducted on October 11, 26, and November 4 resulted in the seizure of incriminating material and Rs 1.42 crore. Furthermore, the ED froze alleged proceeds of crime amounting to Rs. 16.87 crore parked in the bank accounts of shell companies.

The investigation also led to the arrest of West Bengal minister Jyoti Priyo Mallick in connection with money laundering linked to the scam. Mallick, who served as the Food Supplies Minister from 2011 to 2021 - a period during which the irregularities reportedly occurred - has been remanded to ED custody till November 6 by a local court.