Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and will be presenting him before a special court today.

The arrest was made in relation to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal was taken into custody after he failed to secure interim protection from arrest from the Delhi High Court.

The arrest led to increased security near the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi.

AAP leaders have labelled the arrest as a political move by the BJP.



Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Supreme Court likely to hear bail plea, AAP to hold nationwide protest

The arrest has also drawn criticism from other political parties, with the INDIA bloc extending their support to Kejriwal and accusing the BJP of using the ED as a weapon against the opposition.

On a related note, Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader, and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was also arrested by the ED on March 15 in relation to money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are also in judicial custody in connection with the same case.