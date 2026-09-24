‘Entire nation stands with his family’: Sarbananda Sonowal after Indian seafarer dies in Oman vessel attack

Indian seafarer Wiper Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh died after sustaining head injuries when the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao came under a missile attack off the east coast of Oman, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Yadav was among 20 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel. The remaining 19 Indian crew members were rescued and safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore, Sonowal said.

Expressing condolences over Yadav's death, Sonowal said the country stood with his family in their hour of grief.

“Entire nation stands with his family in this hour of grief,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

The minister said directions had been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate with Omani authorities and the ship management company for the immediate and safe repatriation of the surviving crew members.

“Directions have been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate closely with Omani authorities and the ship management company to ensure the immediate and safe repatriation of our surviving crew,” he said.

Sonowal also said the government would ensure that Yadav's mortal remains were brought back to India with full dignity and that all possible assistance was extended to his family.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) separately condemned the attack on MV Cape Dao and expressed concern over continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao earlier today off the east coast of Oman,” the ministry said in a statement.

The MEA confirmed that 19 of the 20 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel had been rescued, while one Indian national had died.

The attack adds to growing security concerns for commercial shipping operating through the region, with the safety of seafarers remaining a key concern.