Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a notable entrance at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University on June 30, opting for a Metro ride as his preferred mode of transportation. While the Prime Minister's choice of commuting garnered attention and praise from many, it also drew criticism from senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who accused the PM of insensitivity towards the situation in Manipur.

Jairam Ramesh, known for his outspoken remarks, took to Twitter to express his views on the Prime Minister's Metro journey. He stated, "The Prime Minister has the time and inclination to ride on the Metro to attend the centenary celebrations of the University that gave him a MA in ‘Entire Political Science’, which clearly did not teach him how to be sensitive to situations like the one prevailing in Manipur."

Prime Minister Modi's decision to take the Metro was in line with his past practices of using public transportation for official engagements in Delhi-NCR. The PM's Metro ride offered him an opportunity to interact with commuters and experience the convenience of this popular mode of transport.

Amid tight security, PM Modi arrived at the Delhi University campus earlier in the day and addressed the gathering at the centenary celebrations. Speaking about the significance of the esteemed central university, the Prime Minister emphasized that DU was not just a university but a movement in itself.

This controversy comes on the heels of Jairam Ramesh's scathing critique of the central government's handling of the situation in violence-hit Manipur. In his previous remarks on June 24, Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi for remaining silent, labeled Home Minister Amit Shah as ineffective, and questioned Chief Minister N Biren Singh's effectiveness during these turbulent times.