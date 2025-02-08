Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is facing a significant decline in the Delhi Assembly elections, stating that divine justice is inevitable for those who commit crimes against women.



Maliwal’s comments are seen as a veiled reference to the assault allegations she leveled against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, whom she accused of attacking her at the then Chief Minister’s residence.



Despite her persistent criticism of Kejriwal and AAP following the incident, Maliwal remains a member of the party. Speaking to ANI, she remarked, "History has shown that whenever wrongdoing happens to a woman, God punishes the perpetrators."



Drawing a strong comparison, she stated, "Even Ravan’s arrogance was shattered, and he was far greater—this is just Kejriwal."



Maliwal further attributed AAP’s electoral decline to critical governance issues, citing water pollution, air pollution, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of basic amenities as key factors behind the party’s losses.