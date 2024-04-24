The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has sounded the alarm, prompting a swift recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala, sourced from India. The move comes after the discovery of ethylene oxide in the product, surpassing permissible levels. Ethylene oxide, primarily used as a pesticide, poses significant health risks when present in food, leading to immediate concerns over consumer safety.

Following the trail of these implicated products in Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has wasted no time in taking action. They intervened, directing the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to initiate a recall process. Currently, efforts to remove the product from circulation are underway, with a focus on ensuring public safety.

While Singapore's Food Regulations permit the use of ethylene oxide for sterilising spices, exceeding the permissible limits in food products raises serious health alarms. Although immediate risks from low-level exposure are minimal, prolonged consumption could potentially lead to health issues. As such, minimising exposure to this harmful substance remains a top priority.

Consumers who have purchased Everest Fish Curry Masala have been strongly advised against consuming it. Moreover, those who have already consumed the product and are concerned about their health have been urged to seek medical advice promptly. For any inquiries or assistance, consumers have been advised to contact their respective points of purchase.