A massive controversy has ignited following the circulation of a now-deleted objectionable post attributed to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate aimed at actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

The uproar began when an incendiary Instagram post, which has since been removed, surfaced, drawing sharp criticism. Responding to the controversy, Kangana Ranaut took to social media, expressing her sentiments on the matter. "Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women," Kangana stated on the platform X. "We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices... every woman deserves her dignity," she emphasized.

Furthermore, Ranaut highlighted the alleged sexist tendencies within political discourse. "If a young man gets a ticket, his ideology is attacked; if a young woman gets a ticket, her sexuality is attacked. Strange!" she remarked. Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, also condemned the sexualization of the town's name in political rhetoric.

In response to the controversy, Supriya Shrinate refuted her involvement in the objectionable post, attributing it to unauthorized access to her social media accounts. "Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down," Shrinate asserted on X. She further clarified, "Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman."

Shrinate also pointed out the existence of a parody Twitter account using her name, @Supriyaparody, which she claims initiated the misinformation. "I deleted that post. I wanted to know how this happened. I came to know that my name is being misused on Twitter and a parody account is being operated," she disclosed.