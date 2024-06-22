The Education Ministry announced on Saturday (June 22) announced that former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan will lead a seven-member committee that will ensure ensure the transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This announcement follows the recent cancellation of the UGC-NET by the NTA after the exam’s question paper was leaked on the darknet. Additionally, allegations of irregularities in the NEET have prompted a broader debate on the examination process.

The committee will primarily propose comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the examination process, bolstering data security protocols, and evaluating the structure and operations of the NTA.

The panel also includes renowned figures such as former Director of AIIMS Delhi Randeep Guleria, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Hyderabad B J Rao. among others.

They will evaluate the current data security protocols of the NTA, aiming to strengthen these protocols and ensure the integrity of paper-setting and other examination-related procedures.

Recommendations on the organisational structure and functioning of the NTA will also be proposed to align with the envisioned reforms.

Furthermore, the committee will assess the grievance redressal mechanism within the NTA, identifying areas for improvement and suggesting measures to enhance efficiency in handling student grievances.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within two months.