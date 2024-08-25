Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish C Aggarwala has called for current president Kapil Sibal to retract a disputed resolution or apologise publicly. The resolution, issued on August 21, concerns the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

Aggarwala has claimed the resolution, which termed the incident a "symptomatic malaise," was not approved by the SCBA Executive Committee. He accused Sibal of undermining the case's seriousness and potentially influencing the ongoing Supreme Court and CBI investigation.

Several SCBA Executive Committee members have backed Aggarwala's concerns, stating Sibal circulated the resolution without proper authorisation.

Aggarwala has given Sibal 72 hours to comply or face a possible no-confidence motion. He also highlighted a potential conflict of interest, as Sibal represents the West Bengal government in related cases.

The dispute has raised questions about the SCBA's internal processes and the role of its president in commenting on active legal matters.