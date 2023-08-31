A former member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), became entangled in a controversy when he presented his wife with an AK-47 rifle as a gift for their inaugural wedding anniversary.

A controversy arose after the former TMC leader, Riazul Haque, posted a photograph on social media, featuring his wife, Sabina Yasmin, holding the AK-47 firearm.

However, Riazul decided to remove the post from his social media platform.

This decision came after local leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) slammed him for 'promoting Taliban rule'.



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The firearm, commonly acknowledged for its utilisation in military and paramilitary activities, triggered speculation within the community regarding Riazul's motives for making such a gesture.

Offering a defence for his action, Riazul stated that his wife was, in reality, 'holding a toy gun'.

"Nothing illegal was done as my wife was holding a toy gun. The allegation against me is fake since it was a fake gun," he said.

Riazul is said to be closely associated with Ashish Bandyopadhyay, Deputy Speaker and MLA of Rampurhat. The former TMC leader clarified that he removed the post due to inquiries from "numerous individuals regarding the gun."