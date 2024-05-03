The Delhi High Court permitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to visit his sick wife once a week while under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case has been postponed to May 8, 2024.

Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, had appealed against the trial court's denial of his bail in an excise policy case under investigation by the ED and CBI.

Advocates Rajat Bharadwaj and Mohd Irshad presented the case to the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan.



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The bench noted the submissions and stated that if the documents were in order by 12.30 pm, the case would be taken up the next day.

On April 30, the Rouse Avenue Court rejected Sisodia's bail applications for the second time.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted frequent, sometimes frivolous, applications and oral submissions by the accused, apparently to delay proceedings.

The court also stated that the imprisonment periods of Benoy Babu and Sisodia could not be compared, particularly in light of Sisodia's own contributions to the case's slow progression.