The Ministry of Defense, Government of India, has issued a notice stating Indian Coast Guards (ICG) showcased exceptional coordination with central and state agencies to effectively manage the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) ‘Remal’, ensuring no loss of life or property at sea off the West Bengal coast.

Cyclone Remal originated as a low-pressure area on 22 May 2024 and rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It made landfall on the night of 26 May and 27 May on the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The Headquarters of Coast Guard Region (North-East) initiated preemptive measures and maintained close coordination with various central and state agencies. This proactive approach led to the effective management of the situation, preventing any casualties or property damage at sea.

In anticipation of the cyclone's arrival, the ICG deployed ships, aircraft, and shore-based surveillance systems for proactive monitoring and strategic diversion of the merchant fleet from the storm's path. Timely alerts were broadcast from ICG's Remote Operating Stations at Haldia and Paradip, warning fishing boats and transiting merchant vessels.

After the cyclone made landfall, ICG Ship Varad promptly sailed from Paradip to conduct a post-cyclone assessment. Additionally, two ICG Dornier aircraft took off from Bhubaneswar to carry out comprehensive surveillance in the North Bay of Bengal, ensuring thorough monitoring of the affected areas.

The Indian Coast Guard's effective preemptive actions and seamless coordination with central and state agencies were crucial in mitigating the impact of Cyclone Remal, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding lives and property at sea.