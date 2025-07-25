Exercise Drone Prahaar: Army demonstrates cutting-edge integration

Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, observed Exercise Drone Prahar — an advanced military drill designed to validate the integration of drone technology into tactical operations by Infantry and supporting arms.

Executed under realistic operational conditions, the exercise showcased the effective deployment of drones for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), real-time sensor-to-shooter links and precision targeting throughout the tactical and operational layers of the battlefield.

A primary objective was to enhance command reach and situational awareness for tactical commanders through layered surveillance and support for dynamic decision-making.

The exercise also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration including airspace deconfliction, secure communications and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services.

With a vision to build a technology-enabled Army, the Indian Army continues to lead in adopting niche technologies that boost preparedness and adaptability for future challenges.

Exercise Drone Prahar represents a landmark achievement reinforcing the Indian Army’s dedication to innovation, agility and technological superiority on the modern battlefield.