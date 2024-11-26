An explosion struck a bar in Sector 26 of Chandigarh early Tuesday, November 26 morning, causing minimal structural damage to the building, according to police reports. The incident occurred between 2:30 and 2:45 am when two suspects, riding a motorcycle, threw a low-intensity explosive device at a private club.

The blast shattered several windows and resulted in minor damage to the structure, though fortunately, no casualties were reported. A nearby club also sustained minor damages in the blast.

The explosion took place near De'orra, close to the Sevillee Bar and Lounge, which is owned by renowned rapper Badshah. Both establishments are situated about 30 meters apart.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chandigarh Police swiftly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are working to identify the perpetrators, with teams from the Bomb Detection Squad and the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory collecting evidence to aid in the inquiry.

Also read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang extends warm wishes on Constitution Day