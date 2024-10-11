The Mysore to Darbhanga Bhagmati express train collided with a goods train at Kavaraipettai railway station, near Tamil Nadu on October 11, leaving at least 19 passengers injured.

At least 13 coaches were derailed, while two caught fire following the accident.

Preliminary reports state that the train felt a jerk on the track and moved on a loop line leading to collision with the parked goods train on the same track, according to India Today.

Initial reports suggest that the express train rammed into the stationary goods train, however details regarding the situation are still awaited.

Doctors, ambulances, medical relief teams, and senior officers arrived at the accident spot promptly upon receiving the input.



The Southern Railway's Chennai Division has released emergency helpline numbers: 044-25354151 and 044-24354995. The railway divisions in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have also released emergency helpline numbers: Gudur: 08624 250795, Ongole: 08592 280306, Vijayawada: 0866 2571244 and Nellore: 0861 2345863.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.