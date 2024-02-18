A Mumbai bound express train today collided with a bulldozer near Varanasi. The incident occurred near the Neembur village in the Chandauli district, which led to train movement on the Varanasi railway route getting affected.

According to officials, the Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express collided with a bulldozer which was trying to cross the railway tracks near Varanasi Division's Vyasnagar station.

After the collision, the train dragged the bulldozer for about half a kilometre before the locomotive pilot brought it to a halt. The driver of the bulldozer sustained injuries, and a slight crack appeared in the train's engine.

The villagers gathered on both sides of the train, which had been stationary for about two hours. No passengers on the train were reported injured.

"An unauthorised crossing occurred involving a bulldozer, resulting in the collision. No goods or passengers were harmed. We are in the process of clearing the track. The assessment of how many trains were affected is underway," ADRM Varanasi, Lalji Chaudhary told India Today TV.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

After the incident, train operations on this rail route were affected for approximately four hours. Upon reaching the scene, railway officials arranged for another bulldozer to remove the damaged bulldozer from the track.

After the repair of the damaged railway track, train operations on the route gradually resumed, officials said.