Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Pakistan's Islamabad to attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Top leaders from member states will attend the two-day-long summit which will be held under stringent security measures.

Meanwhile, authorities also closed key routes and businesses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid security concerns.

This will be the first time in nearly nine years that an Indian foreign minister has visited Pakistan, even as the ties between the two neighbours remain frosty over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have ensured measures to address ongoing political unrest and militant violence, while troops have been deployed throughout Islamabad. Hundreds of supporters of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan were also arrested. New laws limiting protests have also been enforced, although the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party recently called off a planned demonstration.

The Pakistan government declared a public holiday in Islamabad for three days, starting Monday.

The Summit will begin with the arrival of delegations on October 15, followed by a welcome dinner hosted by the Pakistani Prime Minister. On Wednesday, the official proceedings will include remarks by Pakistan’s Prime Minister, document signings, and concluding statements. The leaders are also scheduled to issue media statements and attend an official luncheon.