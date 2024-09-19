EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani has addressed the tragic death of 26-year-old employee Anna Sebastian in a company-wide email, acknowledging concerns about workplace culture and promising changes. The email, marked "do not forward," has leaked and is circulating on social media platforms, bringing renewed attention to the incident.

Anna Sebastian joined EY's audit and assurance team in Pune in March 2024 and died four months later on July 20, allegedly due to overwhelming work stress. Her mother, Anita Augustine, had previously written to Memani, highlighting the excessive workload her daughter faced.

"Anna was burdened with backbreaking work," Augustine stated in her letter, describing how her daughter often returned home "utterly exhausted," sometimes not even changing clothes before collapsing into bed. She criticised EY for promoting a culture that she believed glorified overwork while neglecting employee well-being.

In his email to staff, Memani acknowledged receiving "an anguished e-mail from Anna's mother," which he said he has "taken note of with utmost seriousness and humility." He expressed his condolences, writing, "I have personally expressed my condolences and have shared my deepest regret for their irreparable loss."

Addressing the company's response, Memani stated, "During the difficult period following her passing, the firm was in regular contact with members of her family." He added, "While we acknowledge that no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, we have provided all the assistance as we always do in such times of distress while respecting the family's privacy and preferences."

The chairman emphasised EY's commitment to employee well-being, saying, "I would like to reaffirm to all of you that our firm places the highest importance on the health and well-being of our people, and we will recommit ourselves to providing a supportive, healthy, and balanced work environment to you all."

Memani outlined plans to create an ongoing dialogue to build a healthier workplace, encourage use of existing well-being programs, and establish new avenues for feedback on workplace practices. He urged employees to reach out to team leaders and support networks when facing challenges, assuring them, "When you speak up, you will be heard with empathy and understanding."