In a significant move, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has announced a nationwide shutdown of Outpatient Department (OPD) services starting August 13. This call to action follows the tragic incident on August 9, where a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered.

The assault reportedly occurred in the early hours of the morning, with a civic volunteer, identified as Sanjoy Roy, now under arrest for the heinous crime. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the medical community, prompting FAIMA to initiate a protest in solidarity with the victim and to demand justice.

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FAIMA expressed its support for the protests across India, urging doctors nationwide to join the movement. "We stand with protesting doctors all over India! We call on doctors nationwide to join this protest from tomorrow onwards! We want justice!" the association declared in a statement on social media.

In response to the incident, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for an impartial and thorough investigation into the case. The IMA has also written to Union Minister JP Nadda, urging a detailed inquiry into the circumstances that led to the crime and recommending measures to enhance the safety of doctors, particularly women, in the workplace. The association emphasized the need for swift and decisive action from the West Bengal government to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.