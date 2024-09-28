A family of five, including four specially-abled daughters, was found dead inside their apartment in Delhi's Rangpuri village. Police suspect the incident to be a suicide, possibly involving the consumption of a poisonous substance.

The grim discovery was made on Friday morning when concerned neighbors alerted authorities to a foul odor emanating from the apartment. Upon forcing entry, officers found the bodies of a man and his four daughters. The father, a carpenter, was found in the living room, while the daughters, aged between 8 and 18, were discovered inside the house. All four daughters were reported to have physical disabilities.

Preliminary investigations point towards the father as the potential perpetrator, with suspicions that he may have administered poison to his children. The family's mother had passed away from cancer a few years ago, leaving the father to shoulder the sole responsibility of caring for his disabled daughters.

A crime team and forensic experts are currently investigating the scene, collecting evidence such as food and medicine wrappers. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The family had been residing in the apartment on the fourth floor of the building for the past eight years.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about the mental health and well-being of families facing such immense challenges. As investigations continue, authorities are working to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Also read: Assam CM confirms BJP’s tie-up with JD(U) and AJSU for Jharkhand polls