A farmer was denied access to the Namma Metro in Bengaluru due to his attire being deemed 'unsuitable' for travel. This incident led to the dismissal of a security supervisor following public outcry on social media.

The farmer, dressed in a white shirt and carrying a bundle of clothes on his head, was halted at the Rajajinagar metro station's security checkpoint despite holding a valid ticket.

A video of the incident has circulated widely on social media, featuring a man named Karthik C Airani questioning the staff's decision to prevent the farmer's metro access.

Airani, along with another person, defended the farmer asserting that he was only carrying clothes and posed no security threat, which did not violate Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) regulations.

The farmer was eventually allowed to board the metro and the security supervisor was dismissed due to the incident. BMRCL expressed its regret over the inconvenience caused to the farmer, stating that Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport.

The organisation confirmed the termination of the security supervisor's services post investigation of the Rajajinagar incident in a message posted on Monday.

"Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident was investigated and the services of the security supervisor have been terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the passenger," it said in a post on X on Monday.