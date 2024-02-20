On Monday, farmer leaders communicated their decision to proceed with their march to Delhi on Wednesday, February 21, rejecting the government's proposal for the procurement of pulses, maize, and cotton at Minimum Support Prices (MSP) by government agencies for a period of five years.

The farmers, who have been demonstrating at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana, have various demands. In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders, a three-member Union minister panel proposed the purchase of pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP for five years post an agreement with the farmers.

The farmers, however, rebuffed this proposal and declared their intent to march towards Delhi on Wednesday. 'Either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi for a peaceful protest,' appealed Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher at the Shambhu point on Punjab's border with Haryana.

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