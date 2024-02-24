Farmers leading protests from Punjab have decided to prolong their pause on marching to the national capital until February 29. The decision is driven by the focus on the tragic death of a 21-year-old protester named Shubh Karan Singh earlier this week.

The farmer groups are adamant about not allowing an autopsy or the cremation of Shubh Karan Singh until the Punjab Police files a case against the Haryana Police. The family has also rejected the ₹1 crore compensation offered by the Punjab government until a First Information Report (FIR) is registered. The farmer unions emphasize that there can be "no talks" with the government until the police case is initiated.

Leaders of the agitation, Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, stated that the current agitation will only resume after demands for granting martyr status to Shubh Karan Singh, conducting his autopsy, and filing a case against the Haryana Police are met.

Officials in Punjab and Haryana are currently determining the jurisdiction of the case. While the Punjab Police indicate that the spot of the incident falls under Jind, Haryana, the farmer leaders argue that the action should be initiated in Punjab.

Farmers from Punjab have been halted since February 13 at barricades set up by the Haryana government, aiming to impede their march to Delhi. The protesters have various demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Earlier, Shubh Karan Singh died on Wednesday at one of the protest borders, allegedly from a wound sustained by a rubber bullet fired during police action. The decision to extend the pause follows unsuccessful talks between the farmer leaders and the government.

The family of Shubh Karan Singh insists on justice over money, refusing the compensation until an FIR is lodged against Haryana Police officials. The farmer groups accuse the Punjab government of pressuring the family into agreeing to the cremation.

The announcement comes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered ₹1 crore and a government job for Shubh Karan’s sister. Farmer leaders criticize the government for not registering a case and question its commitment to protecting Punjab.

While the protests are temporarily halted, efforts are underway to unite different factions of farmers. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni mentions a coordinated team between Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and SKM (non-political) to address growing negativity among farmers.

In Delhi, a social activist filed a petition with the Supreme Court, highlighting concerns that peaceful farmers are being treated like terrorists. The petition urges the court to ensure fair treatment for the farmers and clear blockades on the border for free movement.