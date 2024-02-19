The central government's new proposal for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops is set to be studied by farmer leaders in the next two days. In light of this, the 'Delhi Chalo' march has been temporarily suspended.

The decision follows the fourth round of discussions between Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The talks were centred around the farmers' demands, which include a legal guarantee for MSP, while thousands of farmers continue their protest at the Punjab-Haryana border.

In a press conference following a meeting, Piyush Goyal announced that the panel proposed a plan for government agencies to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at minimum support prices (MSP) for a duration of five years, after forming an agreement with the farmers.

The cooperative societies including the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will make contracts with farmers who cultivate 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal', and maize to buy their produce at MSP for the next five years.

Goyal also mentioned the absence of a limit on the quantity of purchase and the development of a portal for this purpose. The farmer leaders, after discussing the government's proposal in their forums for the next two days, will decide the future course of action.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced future discussions in farmer forums on February 19 and 20 to decide on the government's proposal.

There are pending demands including loan waivers that are expected to be resolved in the next two days. Pandher added that the 'Delhi Chalo' march is currently on hold but will resume on February 21 at 11 am if these issues are not addressed. The Union ministers and farmer leaders had previously met on February 8, 12 and 15, but the discussions were not conclusive.

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