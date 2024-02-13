A reporter of Aaj Tak was injured after he was hit by a rubber bullet amid the chaos that broke out at the farmers' protest at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The reporter identified as Satyender Chauhan was hit by a rubber bullet amid the chaos. While reports are coming in that he is bleeding, his condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, chaos broke out today as police fired tear gas shells at protesting farmers as they approached Shambhu after beginning their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march on Tuesday. Over 200 farmer unions decided to press ahead with the march after a crucial meeting between farmer leaders and Union ministers ended without a resolution late Monday night.

The two sides failed to reach an agreement on key demands despite hours of dialogue. The government, however, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.

In anticipation of the farmers’ agitation, the Delhi Police have ramped up security measures, imposing restrictions on gatherings and fortifying borders to maintain order.

Border crossings linking Delhi to its surrounding satellite towns are heavily congested due to numerous diversions ahead of the large-scale farmers' march towards the national capital. Long lines of vehicles were observed at the Ghazipur and Chilla borders, linking Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The Punjab Police allowed protesting farmers to cross the Rajpura bypass as they headed towards Haryana's Ambala en route to Delhi to press for their demands. However, tensions escalated at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as protesting farmers attempted to break cement barricades with their tractors.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. Some tear gas shells were also reportedly deployed using drones.