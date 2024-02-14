The Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ugrahan (BKU-Ugrahan) has announced a 'Rail Roko' protest in Punjab. Scheduled for tomorrow, February 15, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, farmers aim to block railway tracks as part of their ongoing efforts to draw attention to their demands.

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest is led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Farmers participating in the movement are urging the central government to address their key demands, which include a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP), loan waivers, and other agricultural reforms.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal expressed the readiness of the farming community to engage in talks with the central government. He highlighted the importance of holding discussions in Chandigarh, emphasizing the consent of fellow farmers for such dialogues.

While Union Minister Anurag Thakur reportedly stated the government's willingness to resolve the issues and engage in talks, Dallewal mentioned that no official invitation for dialogue had been received as of now.

Criticism was directed at the central government for its handling of the protests, with Dallewal disputing claims of stone-pelting by farmers and expressing concerns about police actions at the Punjab and Haryana borders.

The farmers' demands extend beyond MSP, encompassing various aspects such as the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and laborers, farm debt waivers, withdrawal of police cases, justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and more.

Despite two previous inconclusive meetings with Union Ministers, the farmers remain resolute in their pursuit of a just resolution to their concerns. The ongoing protests underline the farmers' determination to seek fair treatment and policy changes in the agricultural sector.