The 'Delhi Chalo' march led by farmers has intensified, with thousands adamant to press forward with their protest, resulting in plans to disrupt train services in Punjab. Amidst the ongoing standoff, the Centre and farmer representatives are bracing for a crucial round of discussions scheduled for today evening, seeking to address the escalating tensions.

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai are slated to engage in video conferencing with the protesting farmer unions, aiming to find common ground amidst mounting discontent. However, previous rounds of talks failed to produce tangible outcomes, prompting the farmers to escalate their agitation with the march that commenced on February 13.

Notably, senior Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Arjun Munda, engaged in discussions on Wednesday to confront the lingering farmers' grievances. The details of the meeting remain undisclosed, but sources indicate a focused dialogue on the multifaceted issues raised by the protesting farmers.

Here's a snapshot of the latest developments surrounding the farmers' protests:

Harmeet Singh Kadian, representing Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Punjab Chapter, has announced a nationwide strike on February 16, with planned protests at toll plazas across Punjab on February 15 from 11 AM to 2 PM.



Tensions flared at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana as security forces deployed tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to breach barricades. In retaliation, some protesters resorted to stone-throwing, while others attempted to down a police drone with kites.



Haryana Police bolstered security measures at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border, preventing farmers from advancing towards Delhi on their tractor-trolleys. Despite clashes and injuries reported on the initial day of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, demonstrations persisted.



Delhi Police issued alerts regarding heavy traffic on the DND Flyway due to security checks and advised commuters to seek alternative routes. Essential barriers and obstacles have been erected at strategic locations around Delhi, such as Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri, aimed at thwarting the farmers' progression.



The core demands of the protesting farmers encompass a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), full implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, provision of pensions for farmers and farm laborers, comprehensive farm debt waivers, and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.