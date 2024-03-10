Farmers' groups have announced a nationwide four-hour 'rail roko' protest today as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march to Delhi to push for their demands, such as a legal guarantee on a minimum support price for crops. Scheduled from 12 pm to 4 pm, the demonstration aims to pressure the government into meeting their demands.

The 'rail roko' blockade is expected to disrupt train services. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Sunday morning, as part of the agitation that started at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 13, a 'Rail Roko' has been called for across the country today.

He urged all farmers, labourers, and common people to support the 'rail roko' in large numbers. Pandher also asked people to postpone their plans to travel by train today between 12 noon and 4 pm as they 'might face a little inconvenience' due to the blockade.

He confirmed that the 'rail roko' agitation is a partial one. The protesting farmers and the Centre have so far conducted at least four rounds of discussions over the former's demands without any resolution.

Farmers in India, who have been protesting since they launched their 'Dilli Chalo' march on February 13, are demanding for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. In addition to this, they have also called for pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and no increase in electricity tariffs.

These farmers have set up camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. On March 6, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) (SKM) called on farmers from all across the country to march to Delhi. The goal of this march was to challenge the narrative that farmers cannot protest without tractors and trolleys.

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