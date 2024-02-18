With garlic prices reaching an all-time high of 400 to 500 rupees per kilogram, farmers in Badnoor are facing both joy and distress. In response to the soaring prices of garlic in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, farmers are taking innovative steps to safeguard their crops.

To protect their lucrative garlic crops, farmers in Badnoor have installed CCTV cameras in their fields. Instances of theft prompted this unconventional measure to ensure the security of their valuable produce.

Rahul Deshmukh, a garlic cultivator from Badnoor village, emphasized the importance of CCTV cameras in safeguarding their fields. He shared an incident where a thief stole garlic from his field, leading to police intervention. To prevent such incidents, Deshmukh invested in CCTV cameras to monitor his 13-acre garlic crop, which has yielded substantial returns.

"I had planted garlic on 13 acres of land, spent Rs 25 lakh, and sold crops worth Rs 1 crore. I have used solar power and installed moving CCTV cameras for crop safety," said Deshmukh.

Pawan Chaudhary, another garlic cultivator in Badnoor spent 4 lakh rupees on his 4-acre garlic crop and installed three CCTV cameras to prevent theft. The farmers attribute the surge in garlic prices to the unprecedented level of over Rs 300 per kilogram, resulting in substantial profits.

While the annual price of garlic typically reaches Rs 80 per kilogram this season has witnessed an extraordinary escalation marking the first instance of such a significant increase in garlic prices. The farmers' adoption of CCTV cameras showcases their resilience in safeguarding their valuable crops amid the market dynamics.