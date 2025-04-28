Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday urged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be asked directly about India's response to Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a special session convened in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to address the incident, Abdullah remarked, “Ask the Prime Minister what response should be given to Pakistan,” when questioned about his views on India's next steps.

Adding to the chorus of condemnation, National Conference chief whip Mubarak Gul described the terror assault as a brutal act and a "murder of entire humanity." He emphasized that such violence was alien to Kashmir’s culture, stating, “Taking the life of an innocent is akin to killing all humanity. This attack is deeply condemned across Kashmir.”

In related developments, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, commenting on remarks made by J&K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, noted that Karra’s comments should be understood within a broader context.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary tabled a resolution in the assembly condemning the Pahalgam attack. The resolution also endorsed the diplomatic steps initiated by the Union Government following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.