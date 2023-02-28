The medical superintendent of Owaisi Hospital in Hyderabad, Dr. Mazheruddin Ali Khan, committed suicide on February 28 at his residence, claimed sources.

Dr Khan's son is married to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter. According to Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), "Dr. Khan appears to have taken the extreme step for familial reasons at this point in time."

Reporters were informed by Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), that the doctor appeared to have shot himself with a licenced gun. But whether the weapon used was his own or not is yet to confirm.

A senior official claims that the doctor is believed to have committed suicide between 6 AM and 11 AM when his wife was occupied with household duties. By 1:30 pm, the police were informed of the incident. No one heard gunshots even though his son and watchman were inside the house, the officer told the reporters on February 27.

"The first-floor room was locked from the inside and all the windows were closed. Prima facie, it appears that family reasons drove Khan to take the extreme step," he said.