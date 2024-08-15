Dr Ram Narain Agarwal, the 'Father of Agni Missiles' and renowned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) missile scientist passed away at the age of 84, in Hyderabad on August 15.

The DRDO scientist who was popularly known as AgniWall, played a crucial role in the long-range ballistic missile programme in India. He led the Agni programme from the year it was launched in 1983.

He was the first Programme Director of the Agni missiles and was also known as Agni Man, according to DRDO officials.

Padma Bhushan-awardee, Agarwal was the founder-director of the ASL (Advanced Systems Laboratory), Hyderabad. He retired in 2005.

Senior serving and former DRDO scientists condoled the death of Dr Agarwal. Former DRDO chief and missile scientist Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the country has lost a legend with his passing away.

The Agni missile consists of medium to intercontinental range ballistic missiles developed by India. They are long-range, nuclear weapons capable, surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

The first missile of the series, Agni-I was developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (lGMDP) and tested in 1989.

Seven missiles have been inducted in the Agni series as of November 2019 and are into service.

Agarwal was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan and completed his masters in Aerospace engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.