FCRA Amendment Bill may be sent to JPC amid opposition, Christian groups’ concerns

The proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is likely to be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny amid objections from opposition parties and Christian organisations, government sources said on August 11.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, has not yet been listed in the Lok Sabha agenda for consideration and passage. The government had earlier indicated that it could be taken up on August 12.

The legislation, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to overhaul several provisions governing the receipt and use of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and companies in India.

One of its key proposals is the creation of a Designated Authority to oversee foreign contributions and assets belonging to organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to remain valid.

Under the proposed system, the foreign funds and assets of an organisation would initially be placed under the provisional control of the Designated Authority if its FCRA registration lapses. If the organisation restores or renews its registration within the prescribed period, its assets and unused foreign funds would be returned. If it fails to do so, the assets could eventually vest permanently with the authority.

The Bill also introduces provisions for the cessation of FCRA certificates following expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal. For religious properties such as places of worship, it proposes that the Designated Authority ensure that their religious character is preserved.

Organisations would also have the right to seek revision and appeal against orders passed by the Designated Authority.

The proposed amendments further seek to rationalise penalties under the FCRA. The maximum imprisonment for violations would be reduced from five years to one year. The Bill also proposes that state agencies obtain prior approval from the Centre before launching investigations under the Act.

The proposed changes have triggered concerns among Christian and minority organisations. A delegation of Christian and minority groups met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought either the withdrawal of the Bill or its referral to a JPC.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also met Shah along with Reverend John Raldosanga, chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee, and Reverend Lalhmangaiha, general secretary of the Council of Churches in Mizoram. The delegation raised regional concerns and sought changes to the proposed legislation.

Lalduhoma later said he had raised six issues with the Home Minister and was assured that the amendments would not have retrospective effect.

"The only thing that is very clearly mentioned to us is that it's not going to be retrospective," Lalduhoma said, adding that Shah had assured them that paragraph-wise comments on the remaining concerns would be provided.

A delegation led by DMK leader P Wilson also met Shah and submitted a memorandum raising concerns over the Bill's potential impact on religious minorities and civil society organisations.

The delegation flagged provisions including proposed Section 14B and Chapter IIIA, arguing that delays on the FCRA online portal or minor technical lapses could result in automatic cessation of registration. This, it said, could trigger the provisional and eventual permanent transfer of an organisation's assets to a state-notified Designated Authority.

The developments come amid a turbulent Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20 and is scheduled to end on August 13. Proceedings have been repeatedly disrupted by opposition protests over several issues, including Delhi Police action against protesters on July 20.

Several Bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha with limited debate amid the continuing protests.