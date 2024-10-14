The Federation of Medical Association (FEMA) has announced a two-day pen-down strike in private and government medical institutions in Siliguri, protesting against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. The strike is part of ongoing demonstrations over safety concerns and dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government's response to doctors' demands.

The protests were intensified after the gruesome incident in August, where a second-year trainee doctor was found dead on the college premises. Doctors are demanding immediate action to address safety issues in hospitals. The strike has gained support from various medical associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), which announced a nationwide boycott of elective medical services in solidarity.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged BJP workers and the public to support the doctors' protest. He criticised the West Bengal government for failing to fulfill its promises made during earlier talks with the chief minister. Majumdar called on BJP workers and the people of West Bengal to join the movement, stressing the need to protect doctors and improve their working conditions.

The protests have escalated, with over 50 senior doctors and faculty members at RG Kar Medical College resigning in solidarity with their junior colleagues, who are on a hunger strike. Demonstrations have now been ongoing for more than 65 days, with protesters highlighting the state government’s neglect of their concerns.

This strike marks the latest in a series of actions taken by medical professionals, demanding justice for their colleague and greater safety measures in healthcare institutions.