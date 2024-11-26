Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a significant milestone under India's Project Cheetah as a female cheetah, Nirva, gave birth to cubs. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the development, calling it a "major achievement" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious initiative aimed at reintroducing cheetahs to India.

Launched in 2022, Project Cheetah has seen the translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 from South Africa. While the project faced setbacks with the deaths of eight adult cheetahs, the birth of 17 cubs—12 of which have survived—brings the current cheetah population in Kuno to 24.

Efforts are underway to expand the cheetah population beyond Kuno, with preparations in progress to introduce the species to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. The Environment Ministry is also in talks with South Africa and Kenya to bring in additional cheetahs and enhance prey availability while minimizing risks to the animals.

Despite challenges, the project continues to make progress, offering hope for the revival of cheetahs in India after their extinction in 1952.