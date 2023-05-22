A 22-year-old woman drowned after the car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in a flooded underpass in Bengaluru on May 21.

As per reports, the deceased was a techie working at Infosys. Alert bystanders along with fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to rescue five others along with the driver who were trapped inside the vehicle.

The victim along with the ones rescued were rushed to St Martha’s hospital where the doctors declared the woman dead.

The newly elected chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah went to the hospital after learning about the incident and assessed the situation. He announced Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's family and free medical care for the hospitalized patients.

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