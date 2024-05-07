In latest development, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the 5th suspect in Salman Khan residence firing incident from Rajasthan on May 7.

Identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, this individual played a significant role in assisting the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, by providing financial support and conducting reconnaissance activities.

Chaudhary is being transported to Mumbai, where he is scheduled to appear in court. The authorities plan to request custody of Chaudhary as part of ongoing legal proceedings related to the case.

Earlier, Anuj Thapan, one of the accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, committed suicide while in the lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch.

The incident adds a twist to the ongoing investigation into the firing case, which has captured widespread attention. The Mumbai Crime Branch has been probing the matter, gathering crucial information during the interrogation of the accused.

Also read: Accused in Salman Khan firing case commits suicide in police custody