Fiji has recognised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a prominent global spiritual leader and humanitarian, by awarding him the title of 'Honorary Officer of the Order of Fiji.' This distinction, conferred by President Ratu Wiliame M Katonivere, highlights his significant contributions to promoting peace and uplifting communities worldwide.

With this honour, Fiji becomes the sixth country to acknowledge Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s extensive humanitarian efforts, which span over 43 years through his organisation, The Art of Living. This initiative has focused on various sectors, including mental health, education, environmental sustainability, and women and youth empowerment, while also offering stress relief and meditation programs.

During his visit to the island nation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar engaged with key officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener.

The discussions centred on how The Art of Living can aid Fiji's development by empowering youth, enhancing mental health in local communities, and promoting the benefits of Ayurveda.