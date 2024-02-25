A joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police has dismantled an international drug trafficking network, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the confiscation of a 50 kg narcotics-making chemical. The seized chemical was being smuggled to Australia and New Zealand, hidden within mixed food powder and desiccated coconut.

The NCB has identified the ringleader of this operation as a Tamil film producer, who is still on the run. NCB's Deputy Director General, Gyaneshwar Singh, stated that the arrested individuals confessed to dispatching 45 shipments of pseudoephedrine over the last three years. These shipments, amounting to roughly 3,500 kilograms, hold an estimated value of over Rs 2,000 crore in the international market.

Gyaneshwar Singh reported that a drug trafficking network was dismantled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police, following information received from Australian and New Zealand authorities. The alert, received four months ago, indicated large amounts of pseudoephedrine concealed within desiccated coconut powder was being shipped from India to both countries.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) also contributed intelligence, identifying Delhi as the shipment's originating point. Following the information, NCB and special cell officials conducted a raid on a godown in the Basai Darapur area of West Delhi on February 15.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 50 kg of pseudoephedrine, disguised in a consignment of multi-grain food mix, and the arrest of three individuals from Tamil Nadu. Pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in methamphetamine production, is a drug in high demand globally, selling for about ₹1.5 crore per kg in Australia and New Zealand, according to the NCB.

Pseudoephedrine, a synthetic drug known for its high addictive properties, is a controlled substance in India despite its legal applications. Strict regulations are in place concerning its production, possession, trade, export, and usage. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, unlawful possession and trade of pseudoephedrine can lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years.

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