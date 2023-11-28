Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra, announced on Sunday that the final draft of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is likely to be ready by March 30 next year, according to a PTI report.

Speaking to the Matua community in Thakurnagar, North 24 Parganas district, the BJP MP from Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, assured the community that their citizenship rights are secure.

He stated that the Parliament-approved Act of December 2019 confirmed the community members as citizens of India. The minister noted that the process to implement CAA has accelerated in the past few years. He added that the final draft of the CAA is expected to be in force by March next year.

The CAA aims to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

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